Schools used as evacuation centers to be disinfected

Schools used as evacuations centers will be disinfected to ensure the safety of students when school resumes.

Minister Disaster Management, Inia Seruiratu this afternoon provided an update on the current disaster operation.

He says they are now planning an initial damage assessment at the divisional level to ascertain the magnitude of damages caused by Tropical Cyclone Cody.

“We are working with our key partners of having water pumps ready for cleaning and also disinfecting our schools that were used as evacuation centers”.

Seruiratu adds to avoid any major outbreak of contagious diseases such as leptospirosis, typhoid, diarrhea, and dengue fever, the Ministry with the assistance of teams on the ground will visit affected communities and raise awareness on the issue of practicing good hygiene.

He is also urging parents to supervise their children as people are still seen swimming and crossing flooded rivers and walkways.