Schools to resume in all Higher Education Institutions from Monday

The Fiji Higher Education Commission is advising all Higher Education Institutions to resume the delivery of training activities from next Monday.

Communications Officer Epineri Rawalai says this follows a memo issued earlier requesting all Higher Institutions to defer all face to face trainings until last Friday due to COVID-19.

Rawalai says it is crucial for all managements to deliver trainings using online platforms as a precautionary measure.

“The Fiji Higher Education Commission also encourages the Higher Institutions to continue to monitor responses to COVID19 by the global Higher Education sector to identify lessons learnt, shared and implemented.”

Rawalai is urging all Higher Institutions to ensure that safety measures are to be taken where face to face training is involved.

This includes maintaining physical distancing, ensuring there are 20 individuals per class and the limitation of external visitors to the school premises.