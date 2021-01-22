Schools to open on Monday

Schools will resume for classes on Monday.

The Education Ministry says all schools nationwide will remain closed this week.

Minister Rosy Akbar says an assessment is underway to ascertain the levels of damage sustained by Tropical Cyclone Ana while rebuilding from TC Yasa continues.

Akbar says 132 schools remain active evacuation centres across the country.

The Minister adds that many teachers have also been affected by water and electricity disruptions and most of them are helping their families clean up and bring normalcy in their lives.

School Heads and managements have been requested to ensure schools are prepared well before students and teachers return on Monday.

Akbar adds the welfare of teachers and students remains paramount.

Parents and guardians have been urged to keep their children engaged in meaningful activities while they remain at home.