News

School break extended to yet another month

Ritika Pratap Deputy News Manager [email protected] | @RitikaFBCNews
May 21, 2021 3:02 pm
Schools Fiji wide will reopen on June 21st.

The confirmation has been posted on the Fijian government’s official Facebook page.

The school term was initially scheduled to begin on Monday.

All students, teachers, and parents are advised to take heed of the advice.

All schools closed on April 20th as a precautionary measure after the first few cases of COVID-19 was announced.

Education Minister Rosy Akbar has stressed that the safety and well-being of all children and teachers are paramount.

