Schools to close, external exams to continue

All schools will be closed from tomorrow as a precautionary measure ahead of Tropical Cyclone Yasa.

The Education Ministry says only Year 12 and 13 students will continue with their external examinations and school heads have been advised.

Minister Rosy Akbar says Years One to 11 students are to remain at home.

Akbar says many schools will be used as evacuation centres during the cyclone.

She is urging parents to be vigilant and ensure children are protected from the intense weather conditions.

The Minister says parents, and the community have a duty to ensure young ones are protected during such times.

The Ministry will continue to monitor the situation.