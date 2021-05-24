Home

Schools to be re-examined: Dr Fong

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
January 13, 2022 7:00 am
Permanent Secretary for Health, Doctor James Fong

Schools used as evacuation centers will have to be re-examined following thorough decontamination to ensure it is safe before students return

Over 50 schools around the country are being used as evacuation centers following the heavy rain over the past few days that resulted in flooding, affecting thousands of Fijians.

Permanent Secretary for Health, Doctor James Fong says disinfecting schools is paramount as Fiji is currently dealing with the third wave of the COVID pandemic.

Article continues after advertisement

“Evacuation centres are something that we will be looking at. I am told that they will be dispersing most of the evacuation centres this week. I am glad that we will be doing that. The only thing that will be left is the schools that need to be disinfected and reexamined and checked again for our COVID-safe measures.”

The Ministry of Education says schools will remain closed until they receive clearance from the National Disaster Management Office.

Doctor Fong also highlighted that while health officials are dealing with Omicron, they will also continue the advocacy and awareness of climate-sensitive diseases.

