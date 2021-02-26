Schools open but parents urged to exercise caution

Home

Jeshu Lal Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @JeshuFBCNews
March 3, 2021 5:56 am

All schools will remain open for classes today as advised by the Education Ministry this morning.

However, parents in flood prone areas are urged to use discretion in sending their children to school today.

Yesterday students living in low lying areas and flood prone areas were told to remain home while those living in unaffected zones were urged to exercise caution when traveling to school.

Meanwhile, parents are once again reminded to exercise caution.

