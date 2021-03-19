Schools legally required to report injuries: ACCF

Schools are legally obliged to report any personal injury or death to the Accident Compensation Commission of Fiji.

This is in light of the recently reported cases of alleged bullying and assault in schools.

Chief Executive, Parvez Akbar says under the Accident Compensation (School Accidents) Regulations 2018, if a pupil suffers any personal injury or dies as a result of a school accident, the controlling authority of the school must report this to ACCF and the Permanent Secretary responsible for Education.

“The injuries need to be reported within 14 days from the day of becoming aware of the injury and within seven days of becoming aware of any death.”

The ACCF adds if the controlling authority of a school fails to report any personal injury or death without reasonable cause, the PS must issue a demand notice to obtain documents or information.

If the demand notice is not compiled, the controlling authority of the school commits an offence and is liable on conviction to a fine not exceeding $10,000.

Additionally, a fixed penalty of $1,000 may be imposed on the controlling authority of the school.

The CEO adds that since 1st January 2019, ACCF has been paying compensation to pupils for serious injuries.

“We’ve paid just over $180,000 in compensation for school injuries. No compensation for death yet. At this stage, there hasn’t been any successful application regarding death.”

Under the Regulations, compensation is payable for injuries or death due to an accident occurring on any school premises, or during a school event or activity.