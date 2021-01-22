Schools in Northern Division closed today

Schools in the Northern division will be closed from today.

FBC News can confirm, heads of schools have been informed.

Several heads of schools we spoke to have confirmed the closure for today and tomorrow.

FBC News understands the decision to close the schools is being made in light of the approaching tropical cyclone the heavy rainfall forecast for the Northern Division.

The Ministry of Education is yet to release an official statement.

The Northern Division has been experiencing isolated heavy rainfall and winds picking up in several places since this morning.

The Fiji Meteorological Service has also issued a flash flood warning for low lying areas and areas adjacent to rivers and streams in Labasa, Bua and Savusavu.

These include Qawa, Vulovi, Dreketilailai, Vunivau stretch towards Vuniika Flat in Labasa.

For Bua, the flash flood warning is inplace for areas from Nabouwalu to Kubulau.

The warning is also in place in areas close to Dawara to Nabalebale Flat and Bagata to Savusavu.