Schools closed due to TC alert

All schools will be closed until the weather situation clears.

The Ministry of Education says due to flooding in several parts of the country and further flooding expected in the next few days, the Ministry at the advice of the National Disaster Management Office has come to the decision to close the schools.

The Ministry will review the situation on a daily basis and will make appropriate announcements on the resumption of schools in due course.

Article continues after advertisement

The Education Ministry confirms that all boarding students are to remain in school under the supervision of the Heads of Schools.

Students are requested to continue their revision.

Years 12 and 13 revision lessons prepared by the Ministry will be replayed on the Walesi Education Channel.

The Ministry says teachers who are unable to travel to school due to flooding can work from home adding that all other teachers are to report to school.

The Ministry is also requesting parents to supervise their children and keep them away from flooded areas as heavy rain is expected across the country.