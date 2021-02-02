Schools being cleaned-up for classes from Monday

School management have instructed to ensure that all schools used as evacuation centres are safe for students.

With classes to resume from Monday, the Ministry of Education is working with the Ministry of Health to deploy officials to clean classrooms.

Minister Rosy Akbar says the management must place safeguard for students’ health.

“Those schools that are used as evacuation centres are currently being disinfected by the Ministry of Health officials so hopefully come Monday or by the end of this week, we will be able to get a report, the cleaning up that has been done, the MOH process of disinfecting the schools.”

Students badly affected by TC Ana are not under any pressure to return to school from Monday.