Schools assist parents with vouchers

A number of businesses in Nadi have observed many parents using vouchers to purchase school items.

These vouchers are given out by schools, who have been assisted by those overseas, via funding as the Jetset Town is worst affected area from COVID-19.

Mega Paper Supplies Managing Director Bobby Vikash says they have been getting the vouchers from parents since December.

“There’s all sorts of vouchers coming in from primary schools and some money are coming in from overseas people which are billed to the schools and some money comes to us and the voucher is provided by the head teacher of the school and they come and purchase here.”

Vikash also says previously in a day they would make $6,000 worth of sales however now they are barely making $500.

FBC News also spoke to a few parents in Nadi who say that budgeting is vital.

Jyoti Prasad says they sacrificed their festive season in order to prepare for school.

“Instead of doing my Christmas shopping I did my son’s stationary shopping first and now since school is beginning I’m trying to get his uniform done.”

Another parent Iliesa Ralulu says they have to make some hard decisions while buying school items.

“It’s very different not like before, before you could do plenty shopping and this time it’s very hard.”

Businesses have even stated that this week their shops would have been jam packed however it’s not the case.