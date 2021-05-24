Home

News

School will resume as planned

Kirisitiana Uluwai Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KirisitianaFBCNews
January 2, 2022 7:25 am

Schools will resume as planned next week amid community transmission.

The Ministry of Health has engaged in collaborative discussions with the Ministry of Education upon consultations with the World Health Organization and UNICEF.

Permanent Secretary for Health Doctor James Fong says all the evidence and factors in our current situation support the resumption of school on the 4th.

Dr Fong reassures that they will continue to monitor our community surveillance parameters and work with the Ministry of Education to facilitate the safe opening of schools.

 

