School urged to maintain proper records

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
October 21, 2021 12:00 pm

Minister for Education, Premila Kumar, has reminded staff of Baulevu High School to take care of tools handed to them yesterday and keep proper records.

The tools including 30 forks, 30 spades, circular saw and hammers were donated by the Korean Government.

Kumar says these tools are vital to boost the teaching and learning process.

Article continues after advertisement

“I want to reemphasize that all these tools need to be recorded in your school inventory and in your asset register. This will ensure nothing is stolen, lost, it’s not damaged and it doesn’t disappear overnight.”

The Minister has commended the school for implementing all the COVID safe measures including a system to capture the number of fully vaccinated students.

