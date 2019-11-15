Home

School teacher arrested for breaching curfew

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @LenaFBCNews
June 2, 2020 6:50 am
A 45-year-old school teacher was among four people arrested in the Eastern Division for breaching curfew.

Police Commissioner Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho says the three others were arrested near the Wainibuku roundabout by officers out on patrol.

Eight people were arrested for breaching curfew restrictions in the last 24 hours.

The Eastern Division recorded four reports, West had three cases and one report was recorded in the Southern Division.

Qiliho has reiterated that the nationwide curfew remains from 10pm to 5am daily.

 

