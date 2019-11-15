Home

News

School students sustain injuries in road accident

Ritika Pratap Deputy News Manager [email protected] | @RitikaFBCNews
August 19, 2020 5:09 pm

Police are investigating an incident whereby 47 school children sustained injuries following an accident.

The incident happened in Drasa, Lautoka this afternoon.

It is believed the RSL vehicle tumbled and veered of the road.

Article continues after advertisement

Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro confirms most of the children escaped without injuries, while some were treated for minor injuries.

An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the accident.

