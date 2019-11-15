School students sustain injuries in road accident

Police are investigating an incident whereby 47 school children sustained injuries following an accident.
The incident happened in Drasa, Lautoka this afternoon.
It is believed the RSL vehicle tumbled and veered of the road.
Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro confirms most of the children escaped without injuries, while some were treated for minor injuries.
An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the accident.
