School starts on the 19th says Minister

All teachers are to report to work on the 18th of this month and students will resume classes on the 19th.

Education Minister, Rosy Akbar says there has been a lot of speculations on social media regarding the 2021 term dates.

Parents can refer to the Ministry’s website for correct information.

Article continues after advertisement

The ministry is urging all students and parents to contact the Ministry as well and seek immediate clarification on such matters.

Students are advised to prepare themselves for the new academic year.

Meanwhile, the Ministry will continue to assist students in affected areas needing support this year.