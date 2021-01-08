School rehabilitation progressing well

Rehabilitation is in progress for most of the schools in the Northern Division that were affected by TC Yasa.

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama was this morning told, the repairs and quick fix will finish on time so school can start on January 18th.

A total of 25 schools in Cakaudrove, Bua and Macuata were severely damaged.

The Prime Minister was informed that repairs have been completed in 30 percent of these schools.

Minister for Defence and Disaster Management Inia Seruiratu told the Prime Minister the restoration of power supply and water in the schools are almost complete.

85 percent of the schools have had their water supply restored.

Seruiratu says they will provide tanks for schools still facing water supply issues.

Electricity has been restored in 76 percent of the schools.

Clean up in most of the schools is ongoing and its being carried out by school managements and the RFMF.

Text books have been delivered to the affected schools while the distribution of desks and chairs is ongoing.

The Prime Minister is in Vanua Levu visiting the cyclone affected schools from today and checking the progress made in rehabilitation ahead of the start of the new school year next week.