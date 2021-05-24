School receives timely donation

Muaniweni College in Naitasiri which consists of 175 students, received desks, chairs, and computers from the Korean Government today.

Education Minister, Premila Kumar says the assistance will help the College move towards eLearning in classrooms.

She adds the Korean Government has committed over half a million-dollar worth of equipment which will boost the morale of the students.

“The Korean Government has given an equipment workaround of US$280,000. Initially, it was $200,000 but they have committed another US$80,000.”

Muaniweni College Principal, Sanjelesh Nand says the equipment has come at the right time as it will help the students adapt to a new norm.

Nand says the furniture will enable the school to make the learning environment more conducive.

The donation included 40 desks and chairs, 30 computers, 12 science models, and an overhead projector.