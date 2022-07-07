School prone to rising sea level

[File Photo]

Relocation is not an immediate plan for the committee of Ratu Namasi Memorial School in Yasawa, despite its being susceptible to coastal inundation.

School Head, Iosefo Seleti, says they have noted recurring coastal erosion and damaged roads as a result of the rising sea levels.

He adds that the authentic outlook of this area is slowly eroding, as the rising tides have devoured portions of the roads on the island, affecting accessibility for students.

Seleti says the road that used to run across the area has been washed away, and other infrastructure built over the past decades is beginning to deteriorate.

“That was about 10 to 20 years before the government built the road from the school to the respective villages, and it’s due to climate change and rising sea level, the whole road has been washed away to the sea. And now at present we are walking along the track that comes from the village to the school and back, and it’s very risky for the children. “

Seleti adds that this is a clear testament that climate change and rising sea levels are already on our doorstep.

Nabukeru Village Headman, Aisea Naviu, says serious attention is needed to address this pressing issue.

Apart from the impacts of climate and rising tides, the school is in dire need of infrastructure upgrades and an outboard engine boat to boost accessibility.

There are currently 31 students enrolled at the school.