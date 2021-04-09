School plans to build more teachers’ quarters

The Management Board of Conua District School in Sigatoka is planning to build more teachers’ quarters.

Head Teacher, Asivurusi Toviri says they continue to receive an increasing number of students hence, the need to have more teachers to meet the demand.

He adds they’ve been receiving assistance from the Education Ministry as well as Outrigger Fiji Beach Resort.

However, the school committee has decided to carry out a school bazaar and reunion next week, to guarantee adequate funds to execute these development projects.

“We are planning to build another teacher’s quarters so that we can allow other teachers to come and provide quality education to our children.”

He also highlighted that considering the current economic situation posed by COVID-19, the school has taken matters into its own hands with great support from the district of Conua.