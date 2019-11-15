School life before independence was challenging: Dr Hassan

School life before independence was challenging and maintaining discipline was crucial.

While sharing his Independence Day memories, Real Estate Agents Licensing Board Chair Dr Abdul Hassan recalled students during the colonial era had to follow international standards.

Dr Hassan says more emphasis was placed on education pre-independence.

“Lecturers were from England and other countries and they tried to maintain certain standards and the discipline within the institution. It also filtered down to students who were in the college at that time. There was a lot of structured work that was done in those days.”

Dr Hassan recalls the atmosphere for Independence Day celebration was exciting.

He highlighted that after independence the government established activities in different areas as we were no longer relying on Britain.

“During that time there were a lot of improvements being done in various sectors of the country. I was in the lands department and we used to go to different forums where the development of the country was very much focused at that time.”

With Fiji celebrating its 50th Year of Independence, Dr Hassan says Fijians need to stand united as there are many more years to come.