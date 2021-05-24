Home

News

School is not covering-up incident

Ritika Pratap Deputy News Manager [email protected] | @RitikaFBCNews
May 6, 2022 4:02 pm
Education Minister, Premila Kumar

Education Minister has denied claims by the guardian of a Year One student who sustained injuries when a partition allegedly fell on him during class hours.

The guardian claims the Nausori-based school did not inform the parents about the incident and stopped the student’s father from entering the school premises thereafter.

The guardian further claims the child was not taken for a medical check-up.

Article continues after advertisement

However, Premila Kumar says the school in question did not cover up the incident as they have provided full details of what transpired to the Ministry.

She says they are now verifying the report given by the Head of School.

Kumar adds a team from the Ministry will also visit the school to inspect and investigate whether the classroom is OHS compliant.

“In fact, with the MoE we have like 13, 000 teachers and over 1, 700 schools – so you can imagine that things do take time. In fact, in this particular case, the divisional head and the district officers were already involved at the ground level before the matter came to the Ministry.”

She reiterated the Ministry will carry out a thorough investigation into the incident which happened on Wednesday.

