School investigation reveals incident was accidental

An investigation is underway after a student was injured after an alleged assault by a fellow classmate at a prominent school in Suva.

Ministry of Education however, says the initial internal investigation reveals the incident was accidental and both parties involved are minors.

Minister, Rosy Akbar says this is an unfortunate incident.

Akbar has called on everyone to respect the privacy of the children involved.

The father of the child who was allegedly victimized has reached out to FBC News pleading for justice

Shyavinesh Narayan claims his son who is a Year 10 student was allegedly assaulted by his fellow classmate while in school.

The alleged incident happened last Wednesday, and Narayan claims his son has been left with permanent injuries.

Police have also confirmed a complaint was filed by the student’s father yesterday, and they are investigating the matter.