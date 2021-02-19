School injuries a serious issue

118 applications have been recorded by the Accident Compensation Commission of Fiji on behalf of students involved in serious accidents.

ACCF CEO Parvez Akbar says some of these are serious cases that need to be addressed.

“With schools, the injuries vary from fractured jaw for example while playing sports, loss of teeth in scuffles, so those are the kind of injuries so they are quite some serious accidents that we do. We also have examples of where kids have poked each other in the eye with pencils or so.”

Akbar says one of the challenges they face when compensating people is informal adoptions.

“So there are a number of kids raised by different family members and so when there is a serious injury or there is the death of the child the person whose informally adopting that child may not have paper to establish that relationship.”

The Accident Compensation Commission says there were around 20 applications from families with informal adoptions 2020 and they were difficult to process.