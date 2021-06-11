Home

Full Coverage

COVID-19

School holidays extended until further notice

Ritika Pratap Deputy News Manager [email protected] | @RitikaFBCNews
June 17, 2021 6:03 pm

All schools nationwide will remain closed until further notice following discussions with the Ministry of Health and Medical Services.

The Ministry of Education is urging all parents to keep their children safe at home and restrict any unnecessary movements as there are still COVID-19 active cases.

The Ministry says many schools across the globe continue to remain closed as a precautionary and safety measure.

Article continues after advertisement

The Ministry says it will continue to make available a number of supplementary learning resources to keep the children engaged during this extended break.

Worksheets will continue to be made available on the Ministry’s website and the LearningHUB, educational video programmes will continue to be aired on Walesi’s Education Channel 9 and radio lessons will continue to be broadcasted on FBC Radio Fiji 1 and Radio Fiji 2 on weekdays.

The Ministry says all parents need to ensure that children continue to practice safe hygiene and remain at home for their own safety and well-being.

Further announcements will be made by the Ministry in due course.

