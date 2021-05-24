Home

School Heads should be apolitical – Kumar

Sainiani Boila Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @SainianiFBCNews
February 4, 2022 4:37 am

Minister for Education Premila Kumar says all school heads should be apolitical and not become involved in school politics as they are civil servants.

She says they should remain neutral and make decisions for the betterment of students, teachers, and parents.

“They are there to deliver the service. They are there to serve the students. That’s what their job is.”

Article continues after advertisement

Kumar says the Education Ministry relies on them to ensure that students and teachers are guided on the right path.

The minister adds school heads should collaborate with management committees, teachers, students, and the Ministry to enable a positive environment in all schools.

 

