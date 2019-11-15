School heads reminded of responsibilities

Education Minister Rosy Akbar has called on all school heads to fully understand the Acts and Policies in place and report any disciplinary cases that may arise to the police immediately.

Speaking at the Sangam Heads of School & Management Seminar in Lautoka, Akbar said school heads don’t have to wait for the Ministry to investigate the matter if Police intervention is crucial.

Some of the documents that heads of schools must be aware of include the Domestic Violence Act, the Child Welfare Act, the behavior management Policy and the Student Code of Conduct.

“Please know that, the head of schools it is you duty to report this not to us, you policy clearly states what can be directly reported to the Police. Don’t say I have reported to the Ministry and the Ministry did not report to the Police, you are responsible, the head of schools are responsible for the managing of the affairs of his or her institution.”

Akbar says as soon as School Heads receive complaints of sexual or physical abuse it must be reported directly to the police.

She adds School Heads are representatives of the Ministry and should deal with all these emerging cases as soon as possible.