School grateful for Australian assistance

The management of Lekutu Secondary School in Bua is grateful to the Australian Government for adopting their school following the devastation caused by TC Yasa in December last year.

School Manager Ovini Baleinamau says when they saw the extent of damage after the cyclone, they didn’t know if they would be able to rebuild the school.

Seven classrooms, ablution blocks, one dormitory, the dining hall and several teachers quarters were left in ruins by the cyclone.

Article continues after advertisement



The devastation caused by TC Yasa in December last year

Baleinamau says when the Australian Defence Forces came and inspected the school, it gave them hope.

A total of $19 million has been committed by the Australian government for the rehabilitation of North schools affected by TC Yasa, the biggest chunk going to Lekutu Secondary School.

According to Baleinamau, under the Australian government’s funding Lekutu Secondary will get eight new classrooms inclusive of ablution blocks, a new dormitory, a new dining hall and new staff quarters fitted with solar systems.

All will be built to withstand a Category 5 cyclone.

He says the new facilities will give the children of Bua an opportunity to learn in a new and improved environment and also improve their academic performance.

Work on the building of the new classrooms is expected to commence next week.