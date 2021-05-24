Home

News

School gets much needed furniture

Elenoa Turagaiviu Editor North [email protected] | @ElenoaFBCNews
April 29, 2022 11:40 am
PM yesterday handed over school furniture to Kabu Kei Nailoca Infant School in Saqani, Cakaudrove. [Source: DINFO]

Prime Minister, Voreqe Bainimarama yesterday handed over school furniture to Kabu Kei Nailoca Infant School in Saqani, Cakaudrove.

The handing over was done at Yaroi Village on the sidelines of the Cakaudrove Provincial Council meeting.

Bainimarama gave seven sets of preschool desks and chairs, 37 sets of desks and chairs for Years One to Four and three sets of teachers’ tables worth more than $8, 000.

Article continues after advertisement

He adds the government is doing its best for the children of Fiji.

This is done by ensuring that no one is left behind by making education free and accessible to all children.

The donation comes following a promise made by the former Minister for Forestry, the late Osea Naiqamu when he visited Valovoni village in early 2020.

