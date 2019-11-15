School clean up and repairs start

From today, Republic of Fiji Military Forces engineers will start doing fast repairs on damaged schools.

Commissioner Northern Division Uraia Rainima says where necessary, they will be erecting tents and tarpaulins.

The RFMF engineers will be working with school management and the community on the cleaning up of the schools.

Article continues after advertisement

Rainima adds, these RFMF engineers will be joined by their counterparts from the Australian Defence Forces by the 8th of January.

This is provided that they test negative for COVID-19.

Meanwhile, all schools being used as evacuation centers have all been cleared of evacuees.

Rainima says these schools were sheltering those whose homes were badly affected by TC Yasa.

Rainima says the RFMF engineers have helped built temporary shelters for these families.