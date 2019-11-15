School brawls continue to be an issue in Suva

Fights and brawls at the Suva bus stand continue to be an issue for the Fiji Police Force.

In recent days, police officers have had to send students home as they gather in large groups at the Suva bus stand where heated exchanges are made between students of different schools.

Police say the situation could have worsened and turned into a brawl.

However, Police and other stakeholders stepped in and sent students home.

Police are requesting parents, guardians and teachers to talk to students about the consequences of getting involved in fights and brawls following two incidents in Suva.

Police have also been meeting with the Suva City Council to put in place measures to assist in the monitoring of students movements after school to ensure no one is loitering in the area.

Police officers have also been visiting school heads and requesting assistance before such incidents get out of control.