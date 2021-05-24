Home

News

Scholarships to build local capacity

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
April 29, 2022 12:01 pm
Foundation Director, Sumeet Tappoo

The Sai Prema Foundation will be providing free scholarships to Fijian doctors to train in the field of Pediatric Cardiology.

Foundation Director, Sumeet Tappoo says with the unmatched experience in pediatric cardiac care, the Indian Sathya Sai Sanjeevani hospitals will train Fijian doctors, nurses, paramedics, and support staff.

Tappoo says this will be done to build local capacity with the vision to one day transform the Children’s Hospital in Nasese, Suva into a specialist hospital run by local surgeons, doctors, and medical personnel.

Article continues after advertisement

“To ultimately have our own Fijian surgeons, doctors, nurses and medical personnel to be permanently based at this hospital. Fiji is truly blessed to get the boon by the Sri Sathya Sai Sanjeevani Hospitals in India who will grant scholarships to train all personnel needed from surgeons to doctors completely free of cost.”


[Source: Fijian Government]

The Children’s Hospital has been inaugurated and will soon begin operating on children.


[Source: Fijian Government]

The children will no longer be required to travel miles away from their homes to access the treatment.


[Source: Fijian Government]

This will ease the financial burden on the parents to get their children treated internationally as the same services are now available locally.


[Source: Fijian Government]

