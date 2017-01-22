Schizophrenia patient acquitted of attempted murder

A man acquitted of one count of attempted murder has been ordered to be detained at the Saint Giles Hospital in Suva.

Ritesh Sharma was acquitted by the Lautoka High court.

The incident happened on the 22nd of January 2017.

The court heard that Sharma and the victim had known each other for more than ten years and a day before the incident were together.

On the day of the incident, the victim was preparing breakfast when Sharma allegedly held him and stabbed him in the stomach.

During a four day trial, the victim informed the court that Sharma allegedly stabbed him without any reason and there was no argument or animosity between them.

The court heard that Sharma was suffering from Schizophrenia.

The assessors had found Sharma guilty of the charge however, High Court Judge Justice Chamath Morais did not agree with their opinion.

Justice Morais said he is convinced that Sharma stabbed the victim because of mental impairment.

Sharma was acquitted however, Justice Morais ordered that he be detained at the Saint Giles Hospital until such time it’s appropriate for him to be released back to the society.