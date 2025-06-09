Schizophrenia and bipolar disorder lead admissions at St Giles

{ source : File Photo]

While drug-related admissions continue to rise at St. Giles Hospital, Fijians are being urged to seek early treatment for mental health conditions and to remain consistent with prescribed medication.

Common illnesses such as schizophrenia and bipolar disorder remain among the leading causes of admission at the country’s only psychiatric hospital.

Acting Medical Superintendent Dr. Kiran Gaikwad says many patients only seek help after their condition has worsened, often missing the opportunity for early and more effective treatment.

Article continues after advertisement

All these mental illnesses start atearly ages, young ages.When they are around 18 to 25 or 35 years old. That is the time when it starts. But people don’t care. They think that this is something else other than illness.

Dr. Gaikwad stresses that early diagnosis and continuous treatment are critical to managing these chronic mental illnesses.

And then they don’t start medication. Sometimes they come, and they take medication for a period of time. Once they feel better, they stop taking it, and then they keep relapsing again and again, and the situation gets worse day by day. Unfortunately, there is no cure for these illnesses.We can only control them.

Similar sentiments have been shared by psychologist and St. Giles Hospital Board of Visitors Chair Selina Kuruleca.

She says, “Just like with physical illness, with mental illness, there is help available when people go on medication and they are cared for.”

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.