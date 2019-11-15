Scheme expected to create a few hundred jobs

A few hundred jobs are expected to be created through the Fijian Government’s Stronger Together Job Support Scheme.

Attorney-General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says a number of companies have shown interest in the scheme saying they can provide 150 positions, albeit for three months.

Sayed-Khaiyum says they will be making more announcements on the scheme soon as they go through the applications.

Article continues after advertisement

He says they want to ensure all boxes are ticked.

“But even though the application period has closed we are still getting people applying for that. And we are perhaps looking at opening it up again. It is a good initiative and a lot of people have come forward. Some companies individually have said we can create a hundred and fifty positions which is good.”

The Government hopes those who get employment through the scheme will be able to find permanent jobs when employers actually take them on as full-timers after the three month period comes to an end.