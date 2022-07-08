SCGF approves loan valued at $6.8 million

[File Photo]

The Sugar Cane Growers Fund has approved 1, 395 loan applications valued at $6.8m in the last six months ending June 30th.

Chief Executive, Raj Sharma says this is an increase of 25 percent in value when compared to last year.

Last year SCGF approved 1, 065 applications valued at $5.5 million.

Sharma says this has surpassed their forecast of $5.4 million for the period.

Most of the applications were from the Northern division followed by Ba and Lautoka.

Sharma says the increase shows the confidence of the growers in the industry and North being dependent mostly on the industry too.

He says last year there was a slow uptake due to Tropical Cyclone Yasa where the production declined in North. The lockdowns during COVID-19 also affected the movement of the growers.

Sharma adds there is lot of interest from working class people to buy a farm.

He says one can use the Fiji National Provident Fund Housing Eligibility to buy a farm, while the women will have their loan application fee discounted by 50 percent.