SCGC warns of fake agents

The public, especially the registered cane growers are being urged to be wary of fake agents.

Sugar Cane Growers Council acting chief executive Sunil Chaudhry says these fake agents are asking for commission for farmers to receive a certain grant.

Chaudhry says these fake agents are making phone calls demanding the growers to pay commissions to be entitled to a certain grant which is approved under their name.

The caller claims to be a staff of the SCGC and requests farmers to give their bank account details.

Chaudhry adds they then ask the growers to deposit the commission immediately into his/her M-Paisa account.

He stressed there is no such grant of a scheme in place that requires growers to deposit money into someone’s account.