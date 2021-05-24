Home

News

SCC working towards digitization

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
April 12, 2022 5:58 am

The shortage of parking spaces continues to be a challenge for the Suva City Council, but it has plans to redevelop the capital.

Special Administrator, Vimlesh Sagar says within a year or so, the council will be able to sustain and cater to the increasing parking demand.

Sagar says they are working towards digitization to enhance their services.

“It is the digitization of the whole council, not only the receivable side of things, but collection and compliance, and it also includes parking. There are plans to have a software-based or money transfer system whereby we can remotely access the parking lots.”

Sagar adds that they are looking at the policies and investing in resources to ensure they cater to the long term.

He adds that the council intends to be in a position to self-sustain as well.

