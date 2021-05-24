Home

News

SCC working to procure new technology

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
April 11, 2022 4:25 pm
The Suva City Council is working with the Fiji Roads Authority to ensure they have smarter technology. [Source: Town Council]

The Suva City Council is working with the Fiji Roads Authority to ensure they have smarter technology.

Acting Chief Executive Azam Khan says they are currently managing cash collection, which is mainly from parking meters.

Khan says they have also advertised for software that is before the Fiji Roads Authority to further enhance their services and ensure timely collection.

Article continues after advertisement

“The supplier will be able to introduce a system by which you will be able to make payment by phone, and you will be given an alert by phone, and our enforcement officers will be able to monitor it. We are hopeful that this system will be introduced to Suva as soon as possible.”

Parking meter ownership is under the Fiji Roads Authority but is being managed by the Council.

The Council is also strengthening its rate collection with a monthly review of debtors and further actions.

 

