News

SCC to work closely with Frankston City Council in Australia

Josaia Nanuqa Multimedia Journalist iTaukei Desk [email protected] | @JosaiaFBCNews
November 21, 2021 4:25 am

Improving our city’s infrastructure and beautifying its surroundings is an effective way to instill civic pride for all Fijians.

This was highlighted by the Mayor of Frankston in Australia, Chris Bolam, who says they have signed a memorandum of understanding with the Suva City Council, aimed at improving its services and infrastructure.

He says improving the surroundings of our capital and its infrastructure is critical as it will also invite chances of investment.

Article continues after advertisement

“I think if the city is beautiful and the people are proud then that flows down. So, my advice is to get the beautification and city centre as beautiful as possible. It will make people respect that.”

Bolam adds Frankston City Council will work closely with the SCC to strengthen diplomatic ties and boost tourism activities, particularly in Suva.

“If Fiji has a touristic nature that they wish to share with us we can push that, and if we have something to push from the tourism perspective. We’d be hoping that Suva would come on board as well. A two-way street.”

Infrastructure Minister, Jone Usamate, says upgrading the city’s infrastructure is critical in a bid to retain economic productivity.

“And I think, things are beginning to speed up. And we are glad to see with the hospitality industry going up, the construction sector also going up and employment comes back on so that is something good for our country as a whole.”

The two Councils are optimistic that more collaboration will be undertaken for the betterment of services and facilities that will guarantee satisfaction.

