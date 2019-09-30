Home

News

SCC to toughen up on illegal parking issue

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @LenaFBCNews
February 6, 2020 7:06 am

Illegal parking continues to be a major issue in and around the heart of the Suva.

Suva City Council Chair Isikeli Tikoduadua says that in December last year, 57 motorists were booked for illegal parking while 1,240 motorists received parking meter infringement notices.

Tikoduadua adds the council is strengthening its enforcement team and having more staff dedicated for foot patrol to curb the issue of illegal parking.

He says the council is focusing on illegal parking in areas that include footpaths and clear roadways.

