SCC to develop electronic gate carparks

The Suva City Council is looking at ways to develop and introduce electronic gate parking at its’s major carparks.

SCC Chair, Isikeli Tikoduadua says this is part of the council’s aim to develop a more digital approach to its operations.

Tikoduadua believes the electronic gate parking is a way they can slowly move towards a more automated system that can also help centralize the council’s data.

“Now we are doing a study on how we can have electronic gates to all our carparks. As you are probably aware we’ve got three big carparks in Suva. One is here at the foreshore, one by JJ’s. So we want a similar type of electronic gate that we have at the International Airport in Namaka, Nadi. So that we don’t have people maintaining it. So you just come in with a card and you can go back and forth.”

Tikoduadua says this is a small part of the smart city concept that Suva wants to embrace.