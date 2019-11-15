Home

SCC to collect rubbish in Nasinu

Sainiani Boila Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @SainianiFBCNews
July 30, 2020 4:30 pm
Garbage collection in Nasinu will now be taken care of by the Suva City Council.

This was confirmed by the Local Government minister Premila Kumar who says the two municipalities will share services to help address the issue of garbage collection in the Nasinu area.

Kumar says they are hindered by a lack of civic duty by residents in Nasinu.

“As soon as the clean-up is done the very next day, all rubbish is out again. This is the problem, in fact, the community is talking about it, and it is in the papers. So this is the issue that we have, if you want to know how we are going to deal with this issue, we are going to go into shared services with Suva City Council.”

Kumar says the payment of rates in Nasinu is lagging behind as well.

“Nasinu has got 11,200 ratepayers and Suva has got 11,400 ratepayers, Suva collects $15million in rates, Nasinu is invoice $3million and we barely collect $1.5million. How can we provide service with $1.5million? ”

Kumar says the shared services are agreed to under Section 88 of the Local Government Act.

 

 

