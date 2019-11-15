SCC strengthens collaboration with Fiji Police

The Suva City Council has shown its commitment in working together with the Fiji Police Force in maintaining a crime-free environment in the central business district.

SCC confirms that they have wired more than 100 CCTV cameras around the CBD areas in Suva which is also being monitored by Police.

Chair of Special Administrators Isikeli Tikoduadua says tightening security measures in the hopes of eliminating petty crimes in the city is one of the main goals of the SCC.

“We have a very close association with police-community service here in Suva, we have actually daily meeting with them to share issues of common concern and what we do is we have our CCTV in the market that is directly linked to the police post in Totogo so it’s on real-time and one of the benefits of that is we are able to capture these pickpocketers on the spot, as opposed to getting information from other people who may have witnessed it.”

Tikoduadua says the council is hoping to make similar collaborations with retailers in the greater Suva area.