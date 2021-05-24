SCC signs MOU with Frankston City

A sister city relationship between Frankston City Council of Melbourne, Australia and Suva City Council has been forged today after the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding.

Minister for Local Government, Premila Kumar says this mutual cooperation arrangement will develop urban city life that can help improve standards of living for many Fijians.

Kumar says she is optimistic that more specific goals will be realized in the coming months.

Outgoing mayor of Frankston City, Kris Bolam says this partnership offers opportunities for cultural and student exchanges including employment opportunities.

Acting Permanent Secretary for Local Government, Shaheen Ali says they are looking forward to the immense opportunities that this partnership will allow.

This is the third international partnership that Frankston City has engaged in.