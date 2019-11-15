SCC push for stronger enforcement for Nasinu ratepayers

A lack of enforcement by the Nasinu Town Council has been identified as a contributor to ratepayers’ disregard for proper waste disposal.

The SCC recently set-up an independent team to collect waste in the wider Nasinu area under a one-year contract.

After a week of collection, SCC Chair of Special Administrators Isikeli Tikoduadua says ratepayers are dumping rubbish on roadsides whenever it suits them.

“During our first week of cleaning up, the bulk of work we did was a green waste, and surprisingly when we did the clearing of the green waste, people still put their rubbish in the same place.”

Tikoduadua says the initial observation is people’s lack of adherence to waste collection schedules.

“What we’ve done is we’ve taken photos, we have given it to the Nasinu Town Council and said look this is what’s happening, would you now go out and enforce and take these people to task, because if we continue to accommodate and accept this type of behavior it will be a challenge for the municipality.”

Tikoduadua has also challenged the people of Nasinu to change their attitude and help keep the township clean.