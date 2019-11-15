SCC praised for support in COVID-19 response effort

The Health Ministry expresses its appreciation to the Suva City Council for its assistance over the past eight months in their COVID-19 response effort.

Minister Dr Ifereimi Waqainabete says the council allocated a space at the Civic Centre ground floor to stock all COVID-19 health supplies without any charges.

He says the supplies were critical in safeguarding the lives of frontline workers from being exposed to the virus.

The Ministry has secured a new storage warehouse in Wailada, Lami to stock the COVID-19 health equipment from donor partners.

“The fact that we are finishing from here doesn’t mean that we don’t have any more resources for COVID-19. We’ve been able to find appropriate places to be able to stock and stockpile our COVID-19 resources apart from the resources that we have in health and other government agencies have been able to come across to us to supports us in this regard.”

Suva City Council Director Finance Kavin Rathod says they are honoured to have assisted the Health Ministry in these trying times.

He adds the initiative is aligned to one of the Council’s deliverables and that is to prioritize and serve every Fijian.

The Minister also presented certificates of appreciation to some council employees who acted as frontline workers over the past few months.