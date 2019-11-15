SCC notes a reduction in rate arrears

The Suva City Council has noted a reduction in rate arrears as a result of their aggressive debt collection.

SCC Special Administrator Isikeli Tikodudua says individuals and businesses have been forthcoming with their payments.

The SCC is working closely with businesses and individuals who are facing difficulties in making payments to clear their arrears.

“With the COVID-19 we anticipate that there will be some challenges especially with businesses that maybe closing down or may not be making enough money, individuals that may be unemployed or out of work at the moment.”

Tikoduadua says rate payer profiling has enabled them to slowly reduce their arrears.

With rate collection being a recurring issue, Minister for Local Government Premila Kumar says they will implement new strategies to address this issue.

“My next big chunk of work, I see as a way forward will be on rate collections and there will be some amendments to the law so we can make ratepayers more responsible in terms of paying their rates in a timely manner.”

The Ministry of Local Government is encouraging businesses and individual facing problems with their payment to visit their municipal office and make necessary arrangements.