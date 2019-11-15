SCC identifies location for street food vendors

The Suva City Council has identified a location where street food vendors from around the Capital will be moved to.

Minister for Local Government, Premila Kumar says these vendors who are selling food at night will most likely move to their Council’s car park opposite Westpac Bank.

“We have looked around, how many vendors are there currently who are selling from the street so that we can accommodate these vendors well in a place we’ve identified. It is definitely Suva City Council Carpark which is opposite Westpac, that’s the area we have already identified.

Article continues after advertisement

Meanwhile, Jone Koroi a vendor for over 10 years opposite Traps Bar says vendors disagree with the idea of relocation claiming their businesses will be affected.

“We have to go and reestablish again and we have to build our customers, probably it will take us again another year, I would say a big no to moving down there cause we’ll have to restart again, I was here since I was 18 so I’m 30 now.”

The Minister, however, disagrees, saying the vendors will have proper facilities in the new location.

“We would like to provide lights, water and more of a security and safety to the vendors as well to the people coming down to buy the food, it’s also a safety issue because people who come down to buy food at night they park wrongly and not the way they should be parking and again the street food sellers are disbursed all over, start looking at Laucala Bay right up to Rewa Street and then in central Suva.”

The date on when these vendors will move will be announced soon.

There are over twenty food stalls which mainly sell hot dogs and BBQ.